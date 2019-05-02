All These Celebrities Had No Chill After Meeting BTS at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Hundreds of talented artists from around the country and world gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but there was one band that basically everyone freaked out about: BTS.

The K-pop band is a global sensation and they're coming off one of their biggest months yet. They dropped their new album Map of My Soul: Persona on April 12 and performed on Saturday Night Live just one day later.

BTS' fan base, known as BTS ARMY, is one of the strongest in the world and it turns out that many members of BTS ARMY were right here on the red carpet at the award show.

The fan-favorite band will be performing at the show alongside Halsey and they'll be debuting their new song "Boy With Luv."

The "Without Me" singer gave E! News some clues about their performance and said it would be "super fun and friendly."