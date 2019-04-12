Just In: BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona Has Officially Dropped

What's more, the colourful, much-teased music video for "Boy With Luv", which features Halsey has also been released on YouTube.

Chock full of fashion statements that blend masculine and feminine tropes of dressing, the music video is sure to inspire ARMYs everywhere to add pops of pink, feathers and statement accessories to their wardrobes. Add to that the BTS boys' seriously slick moves and memorable song refrains, and we're sure to see Twitter explode with homemade versions in the days to come.

For now, we're waiting to see what records "Boy With Luv" — and Map of the Soul: Persona — will be smashing in the days to come.

Watch the "Boy With Luv" music video below: