Bershan Shaw Is Officially Joining The Real Housewives of New York City

Bershan Shaw is officially joining the Bravo family.
E! News can exclusively announce that the international motivational speaker and business and life coach will appear on The Real Housewives of New York City for the series' upcoming 13th season, Bravo confirms to E!.
"I'm thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I'm thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings," Shaw told E! News exclusively on Tuesday, March 2. "I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies."
The confirmation comes just a few months after a source told E! News that Shaw had already filmed with some of the season 13 cast, but at the time it was unclear whether she'd actually appear on the new season.
Back for another go are returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney. They'll be joined by newest Housewife Eboni K. Williams, who, along with Shaw, are the first black stars featured among the RHONY cast.
In October, Williams expressed a similar sentiment following her own casting news.
"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," the attorney and TV host said on Oct. 8. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."
Shaw is also passionate about her career, which extends beyond motivational speaking and business coaching to include acting and hosting her own podcast, Buckle Up with Bershan Shaw. She's shared the stage with notable speakers such as Les Brown and Tony Robbins, and a quick glance at her website shows photographs of her mixing and mingling with big names like Hillary Clinton, Kris Jenner, Robin Roberts and Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
On top of everything else, Shaw has beaten breast cancer not only once, but twice—a journey that "has prepared me to live my best life," she wrote.
The casting news comes after Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer both departed RHONY last year.
Medley announced her decision to leave the reality series after six seasons in August, telling fans, "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."
Two months prior to Dorinda's departure, fellow star Tinsley Mortimer announced her exit from the series.
Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 13 of RHONY, but it sounds like it's going to be well worth the wait.
In the meantime, binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)