Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Her RHONY Exit for the First Time

Telling her side of the story.

Dorinda Medley is speaking out about her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City for the first time since she announced she was leaving the show in August.

How? With help from someone who's been in her position before: Bethenny Frankel.

More specifically, Dorinda is set to appear on Tuesday, Oct. 6's all-new episode of Bethenny's podcast Just B—and lucky for Housewives fanatics, we've got an exclusive sneak peek of their revealing conversation.

In the above clip, Dorinda begins by acknowledging that she "did not have a good season this year."

"...so I'm not gonna make excuses for it," she says. "But I was doing real. You know, that's where I was at that time."

The 55-year-old star continues, noting that things could've been much different if she would've taken a year off from RHONY like Bethenny once did.