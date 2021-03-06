Every Time 2021 Grammy Nominee Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

Weitere : Billie Eilish's Sneakers Have Divided the Internet

Billie Eilish is no stranger to living by the beat of her own drum.

The singer unwittingly broke into the music scene in 2016. At just 13, she and older brother Finneas wrote and produced "Ocean Eyes," which was only shared to Soundcloud at the request of Billie's dance teacher because he wanted to choreograph a routine to it. But when the siblings woke up the next day, "Ocean Eyes" had gone viral and within months Billie was signed to Interscope Records.

Fast forward to 2021 and Billie, now 19, is a bonafide pop star gearing up for her second Grammy Awards.

Come Sunday, March 14, she stands to add four more awards to her already impressive collection. At last year's ceremony, Billie swept the four most major categories, making her the first female and second-ever artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same night. (For the record, the teen also took home Best Pop Vocal Album.)