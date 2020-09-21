2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

That's a wrap on the 2020 Emmys!

This year is, well, unprecedented, so why should TV's biggest night be any different? For the first time in its 72-year history, the Emmys was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Upwards of 140 cameras were stationed around the world for Emmy nominees and presenters to take part in the ceremony from the safety of their own homes. As for host Jimmy Kimmel, he was stationed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and welcomed a small handful of stars to appear alongside (err, six feet apart) from him.

Big winners included Zendaya, who made history by becoming the youngest actress to take home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as Schitt's Creek and Succession.

