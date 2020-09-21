2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

That's a wrap on the 2020 Emmys!
This year is, well, unprecedented, so why should TV's biggest night be any different? For the first time in its 72-year history, the Emmys was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Upwards of 140 cameras were stationed around the world for Emmy nominees and presenters to take part in the ceremony from the safety of their own homes. As for host Jimmy Kimmel, he was stationed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and welcomed a small handful of stars to appear alongside (err, six feet apart) from him.
Big winners included Zendaya, who made history by becoming the youngest actress to take home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as Schitt's Creek and Succession.
ABC simulcasted the live show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and E! brought fans nonstop coverage of the Emmys. Our comprehensive coverage kicked off with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards, where Nina Parker and Brad Goreski caught up with the biggest names in Hollywood.
The good times then kept rolling with the E! After Party: The 2020 Emmy Awards.
Missed any of the ceremony? No worries! Check out the complete list of winners below!
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Hillary (Hulu)
American Masters (PBS)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot" (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
WINNER: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox, (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
WINNER: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
WINNER: Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready" (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Boss Fight" (Netflix)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People, "Episode 3" (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
WINNER: National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)