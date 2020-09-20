Regina King Reacts to Watchmen Leading the 2020 Emmys in Nominations

It's Regina King's time to shine at the 2020 Emmys.
Not only is the actress up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Watchmen, the critically-acclaimed HBO project leads Sunday evening's ceremony in nominations. With an impressive 26 nods, Regina is feeling nothing short of thankful for the recognition.
"It feels good," Regina told E!'s Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels good when your peers give a nod to something that you're so passionate about... It feels great."
Regina, who joined us from Santa Fe, New Mexico, also touched on the many parallels between Watchmen and current events like the ongoing global health crisis as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It's amazing that it's a new conversation, right?" she shared. "It's amazing that the conversation we're having right now are still being received as new conversations. But I am one to believe that it's better to look at an old conversation as new and have the conversation and actually have some transformative change as a result, than to not have the conversation at all."
As for the night ahead, Watchmen is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.
In addition to Regina's fifth career Emmy nod, fellow castmates Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons were also celebrated with nominations for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.
