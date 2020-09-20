LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmy Winners
Emmy AwardsRuth Bader GinsburgJerry HarrisPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Regina King Reacts to Watchmen Leading the 2020 Emmys in Nominations

Regina King talks to E! exclusively about the Television Academy's adoration for Watchmen, which is nominated for 26 Emmys.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 20, 2020 11:52 PMTags
AwardsEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesRegina King
Related: Regina King Shows 2020 Emmys Dress, Talks "Watchmen"

It's Regina King's time to shine at the 2020 Emmys.

Not only is the actress up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Watchmen, the critically-acclaimed HBO project leads Sunday evening's ceremony in nominations. With an impressive 26 nods, Regina is feeling nothing short of thankful for the recognition.

"It feels good," Regina told E!'s Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels good when your peers give a nod to something that you're so passionate about... It feels great."

Regina, who joined us from Santa Fe, New Mexico, also touched on the many parallels between Watchmen and current events like the ongoing global health crisis as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. 

photos
Emmys 2020: See Every Star at the Virtual Awards Show

"It's amazing that it's a new conversation, right?" she shared. "It's amazing that the conversation we're having right now are still being received as new conversations. But I am one to believe that it's better to look at an old conversation as new and have the conversation and actually have some transformative change as a result, than to not have the conversation at all."

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

2

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

3
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

E!

As for the night ahead, Watchmen is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

In addition to Regina's fifth career Emmy nod, fellow castmates Jean SmartYahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan AdepoLouis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons were also celebrated with nominations for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. 

The Emmys is just getting started! E! is bringing you nonstop coverage of television's biggest night. Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here.

Watch E!s Emmy Awards 2020 After Party special recapping the biggest Emmys moments at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Don't miss Daily Pop on E! Monday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 for more Emmys scoop.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

2

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

3
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

4

These Bachelor Winners Found Love After the Final Rose

5

Domino Kirke & Penn Badgley Welcome Their First Baby