2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards are finally here!
The nominees were announced during a virtual event on Tuesday. Leslie Jones hosted the big reveal with Josh Gad, Laverne Cox and Tatiana Maslany presenting the contenders.
Many shows, like Schitt's Creek, are hoping to go for the gold one last time, especially with many past winners ending their reign. As fans will recall, Game of Thrones swept the nominations last year with a record-breaking 32 nods. It then went on to win in 12 categories. Fleabag also came out strong in 2019 with 11 nominations and six wins. But with Game of Thrones ending after a controversial eighth season and Phoebe Waller-Bridge insisting Fleabag isn't getting a third season, there's some extra room in these leaders' categories.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to find out which programs and stars take home the trophies. The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
So, without further ado, here are the 2020 nominees:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)
Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series of Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO)
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short,The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (HBO)
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready" (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Boss Fight" (AMC)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People, "Episode 3" (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)
For the complete list, click here.