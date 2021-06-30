We've Rounded Up the Fourth of July 2021 Sales, From A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's officially summertime, and the Fourth of July long weekend is here to help us celebrate! If you're like us, you're looking forward to a break and the opportunity to shop some great deals.
Tons of brands are offering big markdowns. Not only is the long weekend a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some solid deals on home goods like mattresses, décor and everything in between.
Check out the best deals below. Shop away and enjoy all the good sales!
Adrianna Papell: Take 25% off sitewide, no exclusions (7/2-7/6).
Aerosoles: Save up to 60% on summer sandals, heels, and more (7/1-7/6).
Asos: Save 25% on everything when you spend $100+ at ASOS, using the code 25USA at checkout.
BaubleBar: Use the promo code SALE20 to save 20% on jewelry sitewide (7/1-7/6).
Bare Necessities: Get up to 50% off select styles: bras up to 50% off, panties starting at $5, shapewear up to 40% off, swimwear up to 50% off and sleepwear up to 50% off. (6/22-7/5).
Brayola: Save up to 30% off select bras (7/2-7/5).
Comrad: 25% off sitewide on Comrad socks with the promo code FOURTH25 (7/2 - 7/5).
DSW: Save up to 50% on sandals (7/1-7/5)
Isotoner: Take 30% off Sitewide with code JULY30 at Isotoner (7/1-7/5).
Kut from the Kloth: Save up to 75% on sale items until 7/8.
Look Optic: Use the code SUN20 to save 20% on all sunglasses (7/2- 7/5).
Peepers: Get 15% off on eyewear with code july15 (7/2-7/4).
Saylor: Save an extra 15% on sale styles with the code JULY2 (7/3 to 7/4).
Shinesty: Use the code E35 to save 35% sitewide.
Threadless: Celebrate the 4th of July with $19.00 t-shirts (7/4-7/11).
Totes: Take 30% off sitewide with the code JULY30 at Totes (7/2-7/6).
Victoria Emerson: Buy one, get one free sitewide.
City Beauty: Get 40% off the Multi-Action Sculpting Cream with code JULY40 (7/4-7/8).
ColourPop: Save 25% off sitewide starting 7/1.
Every Man Jack: Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code FIREWORK (7/2-7/4).
Follain: Take $25 off $75 Follain branded purchases, including sets. Use code SUMMERSKIN25 (7/1-7/4).
Lancer Skincare: Pick 2 and save 20% on select items now through July 5th.
Sephora: Save 50% on makeup, skincare, haircare, and more (7/2-7/5).
Sio Beauty: Buy 2, Get 1 free sitewide (7/2-7/5).
The Skinny Confidential: Take 20% off Ice Roller & Face Oil (not valid on bundles) when you use the promo code HANGOVERPUFF (7/2-7/5)
Soko Glam: Save 20% on skincare, haircare, and more when you use the promo code SOKOSUMMER (7/2-7/5)
Spongelle: Get an additional 30% off all sale items with the code SOSJULY (7/2-7/6).
Aerogarden: Take 20% off sitewide with code USA2021 through 7/4.
Allswell: Get 15% off all mattresses + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase with code JULY4TH through 7/4.
Dormify: Take 25% off when you spend $200 OR 20% off sitewide, no minimum through 7/5.
Mattress Firm: Save up to 50% off select mattresses.
SodaStream: Take up to 25% off bundles and 15% off kits.
SunHaven: Save 10% sitewide (7/3-7/5).
Tempur-Pedic: Take $500 off the Breeze, ProBreeze, and LuxeBreeze mattresses until July 12.
