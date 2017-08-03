14 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Aug. 3, 2017 1:50 PM

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

You're probably already spending your summer poolside, but you know what would make it even better? An Instagram-worthy pool float to set the mood.

You know the ones: giant pizza slices, rainbow daybeds, the list goes on. Bloggers love 'em and, heck, your mom somehow has a giant flamingo floating in her backyard pool, too. Yes, it may seem a tad frivolous to spend fifty-ish bucks on a blow-up unicorn, but just think of the possibilities (i.e. you lounging in that cute new one-piece suit posing for the perfect 'gram).

So shop some of the cutest pool floats available right now below.

SunnyLife Monstera Leaf Lie On Float

This giant monstera leaf will look stunning floating in your pool. Just make like a butterfly and lounge on it.

$50 Shopbop
Funboy Floating Golf Cart

You have to admit: This floating golf cart is hilarious. And so ready to be Instagrammed. It offers shade from the sun and even has cup holders and a cooler compartment.

$159
$119 Frontgate
SunnyLife Mermaid Luxe Lie On Float

You'll look like a siren on this whimsical mermaid tail float

$50 Shopbop
Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub

How extra is this giant floating cabana? You'll be the coolest crew at the lake, that much is for sure. It fits up to six adults and has a central cooler compartment, a removable sunshade and two mesh foot baths. 

$799
$599 Frontgate
SunnyLife Evil Eye Luxe Lie On Float

How unique is this evil eye pool float? You'll feel like you're sunning in Greece floating atop this peeper.

$50 Shopbop
Funboy Yacht Pool Float

If you have yet to make your millions, float on a PVC yacht. Check out that cooler compartment up front!

$149
$112 Frontgate
Ban.do Orange Giant Inflatable Pool Float

A jumbo orange slice looks extra cheerful floating in your pool. 

$60 Amazon
Funboy Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger Pool Float

If you're going for comfort, invest in this floating chaise lounge. We love its bright, ombré color scheme.

$79 Nordstrom
Oyster Shell Float

Be a pearl atop your shell on this iridescent pool float. It allows you to sit upright and comfortable.

$129
$97 Frontgate
Funboy Glitter Flamingo Pool Float

Ah, the pink flamingo: a pool float classic. This one is glittery and sassy as they come.

$79 Nordstrom
Ban.do Beach, Please! Heart Innertube Pool Float

We heart this pretty pink innertube that's relatively affordable. Hold onto it while paddling through the surf.

$24 Amazon
Glow Float

Lounge easy in this color-changing floating chair that will bring party vibes to your yard. It glows in 12 different colors and is easily inflated with a remote control and air pump.

$129
$97 Frontgate
Ban.do Float On Inflatable Drink Floaties Set of Two

Your drinks need to float, too! These cute pink, heart-shaped drink floaties come in a set of two.

$13 Amazon
Ban.do Sunburst Float On Giant Colorful Inner Tube

Keep it simple with this sunburst inner tube. It'll look super cute chillin' in your pool.

$29 Amazon

Lounging by the pool? Check out these kimono cover-ups and these stylish swimsuits under $100.

