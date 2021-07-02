Simone Biles' Athleta Edit Deserves a Gold Medal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Before Simone Biles heads to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games, she's making sure we all look and feel our best!
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and activewear brand Athleta have joined forces to inspire the next generation of change makers through uplifting programs and honest conversations with girls and women in Athleta's community.
"Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same," Simone explained. "The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful."
In addition to doing good ahead of her second Olympic Games, Simone curated an edit of her favorite Athleta pieces for girls and women that will have you doing backflips, it's that cute!
Below, we rounded up our favorite styles from The Simone Biles Edit, so you can channel the G.O.A.T. during your next workout.
Conscious Crop D-DD+
This flattering crop top is perfect for your floor routine, hikes, cardio or getting your power walk on!
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Made with buttery soft Powervita™ fabric, you can jump, flip, run or lift in comfort with these cropped leggings.
Ultimate Shortie
Biker shorts never go out of style! We love how these are available in sizes XXS to 3X.
Athleta Girl Long Distance Tank
This comfortable tank is perfect for soccer, track, tennis practice or other after-school activities!
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Whether you're going on a chilly morning run or need something to wear post-sweat session, this tie-dye sweatshirt is for you.
Athleta Girl Stash Your Treasures Bike Short
Twin with your little one with these colorful bike shorts!
Athleta Girl Long Distance Bra
Pair the bike shorts with this high neck racerback top, and your little one is set!
