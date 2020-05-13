Watch Nicole Richie’s Bearded Dragon Make His Late Night Debut in Interview With Seth Meyers

After reading that Richie had a bearded dragon, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to write, "DM'ing @nicolerichie for bearded dragon advice is not something I ever thought I would be doing!!"

Teigen also shared with her followers that she just got a bearded dragon for her son, Miles, for his upcoming birthday.

After Speedy made his late night debut, Richie shared that she has been keeping herself entertained by watching The Sopranos for the first time. Luckily for the #CandidlyNicole star, her rocker hubby is well-versed in the series.

"You know what? I needed someone to guide me a little bit and it's nice just to have somebody there next to me that could take me on the journey because it is a—you know, you have to put your phone down," she explained. "And it's a slow romance with this family. And now I'm just so deep in."