Jenni "JWoww" Farley has arrived and she's looking simply golden.

The Jersey Shore star has made her first red carpet appearance at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. since she and her husband Roger Mathews announced they were splitting up.

JWoww stopped by E! News' Glambot and looked stunning in a low-cut gold dress. In the Glambot, she twirled her dress and showed off the flowing design and style.

JWoww filed for divorce from Roger in September, citing irreconcilable differences, although he has vowed he would "win her back" no matter what. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad," Roger said in a candid Instagram video after news of their split went public. "We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."