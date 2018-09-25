The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists are here!

On Monday, E! announced its full list of finalists for the upcoming award show and later that evening E! News caught up with Mandy Moore , who is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018, at the DuJour magazine party and she couldn't help but gush over the news.

"I heard!" Moore told E! News at the DuJour event celebrating her latest cover for the mag in Manhattan.

Even though This Is Us has been a fan-favorite series from the moment it debuted in 2016, it doesn't mean that Moore doesn't still get thrown off by all of the love from the show's viewers.

That being said, the A Walk to Remember star has a few things to say about This Is Us being named a finalist in three different categories this year and it's pretty funny...and totally sweet.

"You better vote for me or else!" she joked. "No, I mean I'm flabbergasted."