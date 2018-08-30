On to the next one! A source tells E! News that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' brief relationship has run its course.

Three months after romance rumors between the supermodel and NBA star first sparked, we're told things have "cooled off" between the pair. Our insider says Kendall and Ben are still in contact and "texting," but adds the 22-year-old "has been spending time with other people."

Earlier this month, Kendall and Ben whisked off to Mexico for a few days of fun in the sun with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The foursome stayed at Joe Francis' Punta Mita villa, and a source told E! News at the time that Kendall and Khloe "seemed to enjoy that they can mix their boyfriends and friends together so well."

So what caused Kendall and Ben to pump the brakes? The source says Jenner never considered herself "fully committed" to her former beau.