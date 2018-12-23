Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley Tease New Season of Jersey Shore With Their Kids

31-year-old Snooki has been the ultimate support system for JWoww amid her divorce and restraining order from her husband Roger Mathews.

On Dec. 14, Mathews was served a temporary restraining order after police arrived at their home in the early hours of the morning. Mathews posted a number of videos on social media describing the incident, which reportedly boiled down to an argument over JWoww's work schedule.

Snooki took issue with Mathews' Instagram videos describing his fight with JWoww and defended her BFF on her Instagram page.

"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too," she wrote on social media. "She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother. She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see."

In another part of her now-deleted note, Snooki said JWoww's "character is being tarnished" and that she was "being taunted & baited" by Mathews. "YOU'RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that's being told. Stop attacking her," she concluded her note.