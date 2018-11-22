Art Streiber/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 8:10 AM
Snooki has another meatball in the oven!
The MTV reality star (real name: Nicole Polizzi) announced she's pregnant with her third child via Instagram Thursday. Sharing a photo of son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4, holding up her sonogram, Snooki wrote, "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving." Snooki's husband, Jionni LaValle, has yet to share the news via his own social media accounts.
Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D commented with six "raising hands" emojis, while former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita commented, "Congratulations mama! XOXO."
Snooki currently stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which ended its second season Nov. 15. In the finale, which was filmed earlier this year—long before her co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion—Snooki wondered if she might be expecting. After a long day of drinking, the reality star said, "I never throw up, even when I was little. I'm like, 'OK, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby; maybe I'm pregnant. I feel weird right now. I didn't eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now? I want to take a pregnancy test. I just need to know because if I'm pregnant, I'm not going to keep drinking. If I'm not, then f--k it. I'm going to be upset and let's go take shots at the club."
Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley went to the drugstore to pick up pregnancy tests. "It's no. I'm not pregnant. I'm so annoyed," Snooki said. "I'm just old and I can't f--king hang anymore."
MTV has not announced whether the series has been renewed for a third season.
Snooki has not revealed how far along in her pregnancy she is.
Two years ago, Snooki told E! News' Erin Lim her husband was "ready for another" baby ASAP. "I don't want any more girls," she said. "If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it."
Congratulations to the LaValle family!
