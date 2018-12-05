Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh to Host the 2019 Golden Globes

It's official: Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have been tapped to host the 2019 Golden Globes!

"Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event," said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. "They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night."

The duo follows previous hosts Seth Meyers (2018), Jimmy Fallon (2017) and Ricky Gervais (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010), as well as co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2015, 2014, 2013).

Nominations across all film and television categories were announced Dec. 6.