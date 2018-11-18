Cardi B Goes Topless in New Photo After Revealing She's "Depressed" From Losing A Lot of Baby Weight

Cardi B is baring it all.

On Sunday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a video on her Instagram story of her posing in front of a mirror and turning to her side. Cardi also happened to be topless and wearing only underwear. She showed off how toned her body looks since giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10.

Cardi has always been transparent about her post-partum depression and especially her post-baby body. In September, Cardi said in an Instagram video that she needs a breast "renovation" thanks to breastfeeding Kulture. "I'm getting my t-ts done. I don't give a f--k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a 't-tty renovation' because I got to renovate these s--ts," she said.

On Oct. 8, the "I Like It" artist admitted on social media that she wanted to "gain back" baby weight that she lost earlier.