Meet Jenna Dewan's New Man: 6 Things to Know About Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan has a new man in her life.

In April, she and Channing Tatum announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. Since then, they've both gotten back on the dating wagon. On Oct. 26, Dewan officially filed for divorce and one day later was seen getting cozy with a new man at Mike Meldman's Casamigos Halloween party. An insider at the party told E! News that she and this mystery man "could not keep their hands off of each other."

It turns out this new beau in her life is none other than the actor Steve Kazee.

The eyewitness also told E! News that Dewan and Kazee were totally open about their PDA at the Casamigos party. "They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited," the insider shared.

Sources told E! News at the end of September that both Dewan and Tatum are "casually dating" other people. A source said at the time, "Jenna is feeling ready to move on and to get back out there."

And so she has.