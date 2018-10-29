Hilary Duff Gives Birth to Daughter Banks

Hey now, hey now there's a new baby in town!

Hilary Duff gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, named Banks Violet Bair, on Thursday, Oct. 25 at her Los Angeles home. It's the first baby for the Younger star and her boyfriend Matthew Koma. She shared a photo of their daughter on Instagram, with the caption: "this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!"

The star sweetly hinted at the news on Sunday by sharing a snap of Koma playing the guitar and captioning it "Dad." A new dad indeed!

The newest addition to their family means Hilary's 6-year-old son Luca Comrie is now a big brother. Plus, Hilary couldn't have been happier that she and Matthew were having a girl. When she announced the pregnancy on Instagram, the former Lizzie McGuire actress said she and Matthew "couldn't be more excited" because they "made a little princess of our own." In fact, that's how the family spent Mother's Day: by having a gender reveal party.