It's a big change for Luca, too. Duff has talked openly about her son's reaction to the pregnancy and her own ups and downs with motherhood. Last week, Duff shared on Today that Luca was "on the fence" about baby no. 2, but she believes that "everything will be fine when she arrives."

She mentioned she and Koma are "ready" and "excited" for the newest addition to the family.

Duff spoke to InStyle about one incident with Luca that was particularly heartwarming for the mom. "It was just one of those mornings where everything that could have gone wrong, was wrong, and we were running late. I was burning the toast over and over again, and I think I had literally been through three pieces of toast. He was finishing his homework, and it was just crazy, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I just suck right now.' And I said it out loud," she told the magazine.

She regretted saying that aloud, but Luca reassured her with kind words of his own. "He said, 'You don't suck, you're the best mommy. You're doing the best you can do. And I really like burnt toast,'" she explained.

Duff has no fears about Luca's abilities to be a big brother. She told InStyle, "He's such a sweet kid and has such a gentle soul, so I know he's going to be great with her."