How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana With Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Ensemble

Meghan Markle honored Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, on Monday in a very subtle yet meaningful way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Australia yesterday to begin their first royal tour as a married couple that will take them to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Just one day into their jaunt overseas, Kensington Palace announced the two of them were expecting their first child together.

Echoing the "something white" and "something borrowed" of the oft-repeated wedding day saying, Meghan stepped out in a stunning white dress made by Australian designer Karen Gee. While all eyes were on the Duchess' get-up, there was another royal shout-out in her outfit. It turns out that the trademark Markle Sparkle related to her earrings and bracelet that day, too.