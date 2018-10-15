Meghan Markle is living her best royal life as a mother-to-be.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harryofficially started their first royal tour as a couple, landing in Australia. Before they landed, however, the couple (via Kensington Palace) announced that they're expecting their first child. While their tour and baby news made headlines separately, this means something very exciting for us: We get to watch the style icon display her growing baby bump in beautiful fashion while traveling the world—get excited!

To start off her new chapter, the royal stunned in a white sheath dress from Australian designer Karen Gee—appropriately called the "Blessed Dress" by the retailer and priced at $1,800—and nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. She left her hair down with loose curls and kept her makeup simple. She finished with simplistic jewelry: a diamond tennis bracelet and studs, creating a modest and feminine look.