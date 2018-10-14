Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe Giudice's Deportation Ruling

AKM-GSI
Teresa Giudice has spoken out symbolically about her husband Joe Giudice's deportation ruling.
On Sunday, Teresa posted a picture of the Statue of Liberty, but instead of holding a torch, she's covering her eyes with her hands. She captioned it with the praying hand emoji and added it to both her regular Instagram posts and story. When the judge announced the decision, a source told E! News that Teresa "is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy."
On Oct. 10, a judge ordered Joe to be deported from the United States after his 3-year federal prison sentence and then handed over to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He is supposed to be released in March 2019.
Two of their four daughters also spoke out on Instagram about their hopes of keeping their father in the U.S. after prison. 17-year-old Gia Giudice and 12-year-old Milania Giudice took to the social media platform and advocated on behalf of their father. Milania uploaded pictures about the two of them and wrote, "My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!!"
Gia typed similar words next to an older photo of the two of them. "My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul," she wrote. "My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn't being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that's exactly what my father did."
In 2014, Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison on fraud charges. Theresa surrendered in January 2015 and began her prison sentence at a minimal-security facility in Connecticut. She served 11 months.
Teresa has not made any other public comments about the deportation, but Joe does have the right to appeal. ICE told E! News in a statement, "Mr. Guidice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final."
The source told E! News that Teresa "always knew this was a possible outcome." The insider shared, "Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family. She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world."
Teresa is also making an effort to be "strong" for her four daughters, according to the source.
While she remains "committed" to keeping her family together, another source told E! News, "Teresa has no plans to go anywhere at the moment."
