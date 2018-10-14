Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe Giudice's Deportation Ruling

Teresa Giudice has spoken out symbolically about her husband Joe Giudice's deportation ruling.

On Sunday, Teresa posted a picture of the Statue of Liberty, but instead of holding a torch, she's covering her eyes with her hands. She captioned it with the praying hand emoji and added it to both her regular Instagram posts and story. When the judge announced the decision, a source told E! News that Teresa "is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy."

On Oct. 10, a judge ordered Joe to be deported from the United States after his 3-year federal prison sentence and then handed over to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He is supposed to be released in March 2019.

Two of their four daughters also spoke out on Instagram about their hopes of keeping their father in the U.S. after prison. 17-year-old Gia Giudice and 12-year-old Milania Giudice took to the social media platform and advocated on behalf of their father. Milania uploaded pictures about the two of them and wrote, "My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!!"