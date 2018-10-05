Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley's Relationship Is "Strong" After "Rough Time"

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are the "best" they've "ever been."

The Jersey Shore star and the mother of his child have been through many ups and downs over the last year. In late April, less than one month after welcoming their daughter Ariana Sky, the couple called it quits. The split came after a series of explosive social media fights, including one broadcast on Instagram Live.

A month later, an insider told us that Ron and Jen were "peaceful" for the sake of their daughter. Then in early June, the duo was involved in a domestic dispute in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News that Ron and Jen got into a physical altercation at Planet Hollywood. E! News confirmed at the time that the fight was sparked by the sudden death of Jen's beloved dog.