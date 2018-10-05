Maybe We Should Listen to Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz About the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Remake

Buffy the Vampire Slayer might be coming back to TV. Or maybe it's not Buffy. We don't know. However, what we do know is Buffy Summers and Angel are quite fine with whatever happens to the reboot or remake.

David Boreanaz, that's Angel to members of the Scooby Gang, was asked his thoughts on the possible new series (it's just a script in development right now) while appearing at New York Comic Con. The crowd booed, but Boreanaz wasn't having any of it.

"Come on, guys, it's a good thing," the SEAL Team star said, according to TVLine. "Let's just embrace [it]. I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."