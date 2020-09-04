The Truth About Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's Enduring 32-Year Marriage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And the money. Proving himself the affable, giving type of movie star, he asked the whole Lemon Sky cast to join him for dinner on a regular basis. "He was very friendly and sweet and every night after work he would say, ‘Who wants to go out to dinner?' And the whole cast would say yes except for me," she recalled to Conan O'Brien in 2012. "And later on he told me that the only person he wanted to say yes was me and I never said yes and he was always stuck with the check, poor guy."

Undeterred, he attempted a new tactic. As they filmed a scene that required him to massage oil into her back, "He said to me, 'You know you're really tight. Have you ever had a massage?'" she shared with O'Brien. "Worst line ever."

Learning she'd never indulged in the small luxury, he recommended the masseuse at his hotel: "He said, 'You should make an appointment to go see her, and you know, it just so happens the massage room is in the gym and if I happen to be finished with my workout when you're finished with your massage, maybe we can get dinner?' And I'm thinking, 'Yeah, sure, that's not going to happen. I'm not going to tell him when my massage is.'"