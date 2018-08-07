Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Put Their Relationship Knowledge to the Test on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After viewers watched Garrett Yrigoyen propose to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the two appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put their knowledge of one another to the test.

The couple played "Fiancé My Name," which is similar to The Newlywed Game without the marital status. Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the lovebirds on facts about their betrothed for the chance to win prizes. The host grilled them on their partner's middle name, the name of one of their grandparents, the name of their high school and the name of their current or childhood pet. The prizes ranged from a panini press to a full dinner set.

Watch the video to see how many questions Yrigoyen and Kufrin answered correctly.