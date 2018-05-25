They Didn't Mean It Like That: Actors Defending Other Actors and the Dumb Things They Say While Doing It

If we've learned anything since last October, it's that show business is one big game of six degrees of "ugh, him too?!"

There are the outed creeps themselves, a dismayingly large but at least still quantifiable group. But there is also an alarming number of people who worked with the creeps and had no idea. Or, maybe, they had the exact same set of evidence that those in the know had, but they were incapable of processing that evidence accordingly.

Namely, it didn't happen to them. When you don't have a problem with someone whom you've always gotten along with, it can be a real mind-blower—not to mention a real inconvenience—to hear that the person did bad things. And it can be challenging to make your brain, which knows better, match up with your feelings, which are muddled.

As much as we've seen some really famous people, male and female, step forward and say awesome things—about equality, about fairness, about justice, about the need to do better—we've seen plenty of them (yes, mostly men) fumble the hot potato when it finally lands in their hands.

Which, with the pace that the unearthing of the mistreatment of women, and men, is going in Hollywood, it inevitably will. And there is no such thing as a re-take when you flub your line.