Meghan Markle Appears to Have Worn Princess Diana's Ring to Royal Wedding Reception

Meghan Markle continues to pay tribute to Princess Diana.

When the newly minted Duchess of Sussex arrived with Prince Harry at their second wedding reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle, she appeared to be wearing emerald-cut aquamarine ring. Could this be her "something blue" and "something borrowed"?!

The late Princess of Wales was seen wearing what appears to be the same ring Meghan is sporting in October 1996, and it wouldn't mark the first time the former Suits star has worn jewelry once belonging to Princess Diana.