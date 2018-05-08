How Khloe Kardashian Is Getting Her "Body Back" After Baby

Khloe Kardashian is "excited" to get back in the gym after being cleared by her doctor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson on April 12, was recently spotted out and about in Cleveland for the first time following True Thompson's birth. Now, in a new blog post on her app, Khloe is sharing her thoughts on her first "post-pregnancy paparazzi photos."

"When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn't believe how big my booty looked! I can't wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was," Khloe tells her fans in the post. "I'm super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I'm going to meet with Coach Joe!"