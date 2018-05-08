Amy Schumer Wants to Smoke Weed With Gayle King

by Nikki Levy | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:34 PM
Gayle King has never smoked weed before--but that's all about to change if Amy Schumer has anything to do with it!
In her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Gayle reveals that this plan all unfolded at Ellen's 60th birthday party.
At the celebration (which Gayle calls "one of the best birthday parties ever"), she recalls revealing to Amy that she had "never smoked a marijuana cigarette." Always joking around, the comedian replied, "Well we have to do something about that!"
Gayle then brings Oprah Winfrey into the conversation, revealing that her BFF "has also smoked a little marijuana."
While Gayle makes it clear that she's not against trying weed with Amy, she feels content without it. Simply put, she says, "I prefer to be high on life."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Gayle also gives Ellen a one-of-a-kind gift to welcome her into Oprah's inner circle.
Revealing that talk-show titan likes her house guests to wear something specific when they come over, she gifts Ellen a colorful caftan with a photo of Oprah and her dogs on it!
The CBS This Morning co-host then discusses her new book, Note to Self, which is based on a popular segment from her morning show where they ask people to write a note to their younger self.
Gayle has clearly been inspired by the notes and the work she does on the show every morning, saying, "I'm so glad to be on the planet doing the jobs we do."
The chat then turns to the royal wedding, which Gayle reveals she will be covering live for six hours!
With the event less than two weeks away, Ellen couldn't resist gifting Gayle a jaunty fascinator to ensure she's looking her best.
We can't wait to see Gayle rock the fashionable hat at the nuptials on May 19th!
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Fashionistas Bring Their 2018 Met Gala Looks to Life in Vogue Video Portraits
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!