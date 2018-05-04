by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 4, 2018 4:42 PM
It's almost time for the royal wedding!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 and details of their big day are coming together. These two always surprise us by coming traditional with their own special flare, and they are making no exceptions for their big day.
It has been revealed that Meghan will not have a maid of honor, because she didn't want to have to choose between her friends. Is that thoughtful or what? Plus, Prince Harry will be arriving to the ceremony on foot and will be skipping a grand entrance. What other details do they have planned for their big day?
Get the full story in the clip above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
King Robert Has Decided to Choose Prince Liam As His Best Man on The Royals! But Will His Answer Be Yes?
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!