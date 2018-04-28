Kanye West and John Legend Dance Together at Baby Shower After Twitter Drama

They may agree to disagree over President Donald Trump, but there is nothing but love between Kanye West and John Legend.

On Friday, Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian attended a baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen's second child and first son. The party took place two days after West posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, which shocked fans and spurred the "All of Me" singer, who does not support the U.S. leader, to text him out of concern.

At the baby shower "after-party," the two men were filmed dancing together to West's new single "Ye vs. the People," featuring rapper T.I., another opponent of Trump who had reached out to Yeezy after his Twitter spree.

"We got love," West tweeted on Friday, alongside a selfie of him and Legend. "Agree to disagree.'