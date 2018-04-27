Chance the Rapper says Kanye West is "family," while T.I. says refuses to "give up on him," days after Yeezy shocked millions of fans with a series of pro-Donald Trump tweets.

Kanye had also in the past occasionally praised the now-U.S. president, who Democrats and other opponents often criticize over his policies and record on race relations. After the rapper called Trump his "brother" and shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, Chance tweeted, "Black people don't have to be democrats," and also said he talked to the star two days ago and that he was "in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health."

The latter star took to Twitter on Friday to clarify his remarks and express his support for Kanye.

"Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He's my family," he wrote. "No matter how much I may disagree with him, it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love – even if they were justified in doing so. I didn't speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f--k with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can't sit by and let that happen either."