What Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's Marriage Was Like on Newlyweds and in Real Life

Did Nick Lachey SHADE Ex Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind Reunion?

Tell us how you really feel, Nick Lachey.

While his quip that marriage "is always better the second time," made during the Love Is Blind third season reunion that premiered Nov. 9 on Netflix, could've been considered just a throwaway bit of banter, it caught viewers' attention.

Because they remember Lachey's first time. Don't we all?

Somehow it's been 20 years since he wed Jessica Simpson, and even though they've long since moved on and each have three children with their current spouses—marriage being better the second time for both—that celebrity-universe connection remains.

But to be fair, Lachey and Simpson intentionally invited a lot of people to go on their journey with them, and millions merrily RSVP'd.