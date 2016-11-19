A History of Exes Who've Reunited at the American Music Awards

The American Music Awards always bring lots of excitement, but it's not entirely a result of the show itself.
We're always anxious to see our favorite artists join up on-stage to perform or even just come together under one roof for the big night, but the show also has a tendency to bring exes together under that roof, too.
Yes, in years past we've seen several stars force a smile upon their face despite crossing paths with their former flings during the awards—because, as we all know, the show must go on!
This year, it's possible Drake and Rihanna—who split up in early October—will reunite, considering they both received multiple nods (the rapper with 13 and the singer with 7), three of which are for collaborative work.
Will things get awkward between them? Well, if we're basing their run-in off of previous exes' encounters at the show, we're sure they'll be just fine.
Check out all the former couples who've crossed paths at the AMAs in years past below:
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2015: The exes attended the awards show in 2015 but managed to stay separate. While SelGo walked the carpet and sat in the audience, Bieber took to the stage to perform his hits, "What Do You Mean?", "Where Are Ü Now" and "Sorry" to close out the show.
Interestingly enough, the two reunited at a hotel just a few nights before the 2015 AMAs where Bieber serenaded her with a rendition of "My Girl."
Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas in 2015: The pair had split up just a few weeks before the 2015 American Music Awards, but it was too late for either of them to bail from their presenting duties at the show. Thus, they did what most people do after a breakup—showed off new hairstyles and looked super hot as they walked the red carpet, wary of running into one another. Hadid showed up first, and Jonas came later with his bandmates from DNCE.
That night, the supermodel was spotted hanging out with Zayn Malik, sparking romance rumors for the first time.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles in 2014: The former couple both performed during the 2014 AMAs. While Swift opened the show with the world premiere of "Blank Space," Styles and One Direction performed "Night Changes."
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in 2011: The pair broke hearts around the world with news of their split in 2011 after 10 years of marriage. However, they were able to put the drama behind them a few months later when they each took the stage for separate performances at the 2011 AMAs. Anthony performed "Rain Over Me," while J.Lo put on a sexy show of "Papi" and "On the Floor" with Pitbull.
The 2016 American Music Awards will air this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.