A History of Exes Who've Reunited at the American Music Awards

The American Music Awards always bring lots of excitement, but it's not entirely a result of the show itself.

We're always anxious to see our favorite artists join up on-stage to perform or even just come together under one roof for the big night, but the show also has a tendency to bring exes together under that roof, too.

Yes, in years past we've seen several stars force a smile upon their face despite crossing paths with their former flings during the awards—because, as we all know, the show must go on!

This year, it's possible Drake and Rihanna—who split up in early October—will reunite, considering they both received multiple nods (the rapper with 13 and the singer with 7), three of which are for collaborative work.