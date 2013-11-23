Kendall Jenner Reuniting With Harry Styles at the 2013 American Music Awards

It's been a banner week for Kendall Jenner.
Sources confirm that the newly signed model has been added to the list of presenters at the 2013 American Music Awards this Sunday—and she may end up interacting with Harry Styles for all the world to see!
The 18-year-old beauty will be presenting the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, which pits One Direction's Take Me Home against Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience and Taylor Swift's Red.
So Kendall can't lose, at least. (And neither can the audience, considering Taylor and Harry also have...history, if you will.)
Sister Kylie Jenner will also be hitting the event with her—and we can't wait to see what outfits the leggy siblings will be sporting on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, Kendall somehow managed to overshadow the headlines she made with her nipple-baring photo shoot (the very one that just helped her score a contract with The Society Management, a branch of Elite World) by stepping out for dinner with Harry at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.
A source told E! News that the teens aren't dating and are "just friends," but added, "We will see what happens."
Indeed we will!
No matter what happens at the afterparty, it's going to be a festive night for One Direction, win or lose. Harry, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne are also nominated for Favorite Pop/Rock Band, Duo or Group and they will be performing.
And we can guess who will be dancing along and cheering from the audience.