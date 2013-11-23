Kendall Jenner Reuniting With Harry Styles at the 2013 American Music Awards

It's been a banner week for Kendall Jenner.

Sources confirm that the newly signed model has been added to the list of presenters at the 2013 American Music Awards this Sunday—and she may end up interacting with Harry Styles for all the world to see!

The 18-year-old beauty will be presenting the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, which pits One Direction's Take Me Home against Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience and Taylor Swift's Red.

So Kendall can't lose, at least. (And neither can the audience, considering Taylor and Harry also have...history, if you will.)