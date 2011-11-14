Vote Now!

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reuniting...at the American Music Awards?

Exclusive! American Idol judge and estranged hubby Marc Anthony both set to hit stage during Sunday's big show

By Marc Malkin, Brett Malec Nov 14, 2011 9:55 PMTags
Marc Anthony, Jennifer LopezJeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Could things get too close for comfort for Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony this weekend?

No, the 42-year-old songbird isn't reconciling with her estranged singer hubby, but...

READ: Has Jennifer Lopez Already Rebounded With (Another) New Boyfriend?

We just confirmed that Lopez will be performing at this Sunday's 2011 American Music Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre.

It was previously announced that Anthony will hit the stage during the awards show for a performance with Pitbull. Rapper Lil Jon will also join them.

"Im super excited 4 the AMAs!! Big announcement next week! Have you voted yet??" Lopez tweeted last week.

Nicki Minaj will be opening the show with other scheduled performers, including Christina Aguilera, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson and Gym Class Heroes.

Let's just hope Lopez doesn't bring new beau Casper Smart to the event. As we told you earlier today, the American Idol judge has reportedly moved on from Anthony and rumored love interest Bradley Cooper with the Los Angeles-based backup dancer.

Now we want to hear from you. Will you be tuning in for Lopez and Anthony's big AMA performances? Chime in below.

PHOTOS: Big Celeb Splits

