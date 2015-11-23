Did Nicki Minaj Throw Shade at Jennifer Lopez's "Anaconda" Performance During the American Music Awards?

While most would agree that Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed her performances at the 2015 American Music Awards Sunday night, it looks like Nicki Minaj won't be part of the group.

J.Lo opened the show with a medley of pop hits, including Minaj's "Anaconda." Lopez popped, locked and dropped it all while putting her booty on display—the song is about butts, after all—and even though the crowd went while for it, Minaj did not. The camera panned to the song's original performer, who seemed to look a little less than thrilled at J.Lo's song choice.

Because the Internet doesn't miss a thing, everyone quickly responded to Minaj's supposed shade and called her out for it.