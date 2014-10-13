Snapchat Hacked: 200,000 Photos Stolen and Leaked Online, Many Believed to Be Underage Nude Pics

Less than one week after Jennifer Lawrence broke her silence over stolen nude pics, a shocking new breach of privacy is making headlines.

Approximately 200,000 private photos from the popular photo-messaging app Snapchat have been reportedly stolen and leaked online. Business Insider reports that the photos, which users believed had been deleted, began popping up on the Internet message board 4chan—the same forum where the celebrity nude photos were first distributed—on Thursday night.

As multiple reports stated, it's very possible that some of the stolen images belong to underage victims since 50 percent of Snapchat's users are between the ages of 13 and 17. The app, which allows users to send photos or video to friends that disappear less than 10 seconds after they are received, is popular for sending racy pics, which could potential create a whole new string of legal troubles if the underage shots were leaked.