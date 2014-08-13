Neil Patrick Harris Talks Love, Teenage Sex and Disney Princess Costumes

Neil Patrick Harris says he fell in love all over again with longtime partner David Burtka after the two welcomed their twins, Gideon and Harper, three years ago, and also recalls how as a teenager, he felt "unsettled" being intimate with women.

The 41-year-old How I Met Your Mother alum, who is wrapping up a more than four-month Tony-winning run as the star of the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Itch, made his comments to Glamour in an interview published in the magazine's September 2014 issue.

While talking about how to make a relationship last, Harris told the outlet. "I think you have to find new elements that turn you on, and not only sexually. Having kids was one of those great moments for me."

"Watching David become another level of person, mastering this other domain, made me look at him with a whole other set of appreciative eyes," he said. "That sort of made me re-fall in love with him."