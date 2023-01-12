Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Strip Down for Steamy Photo Shoot

Watch : Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Her Daily Diet

No need to turn the lights down low: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have no problem with PDA.

The country music singer and the NFL star weren't shy about showing off their love—and their rock hard bods—in E! News' exclusive look at their steamy photo shoot for Jessie's Kittenish Basics Collection. Clad in black underwear and socks from the new line, launching on Jan. 12 on Kittenish.com and at all four Kittenish retail stores, the husband-and-wife duo couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed for the camera.

"The best part of doing a photo shoot together is that we get to spend time together, having fun, being playful, and it always feels natural," Jessie told E! News. "We've been married and together for so long that there is a natural chemistry."

In fact, the fashion mogul joked that she and Eric "took it too far" at one point during the shoot, leading to several cheeky snaps that she "would be mortified if they got out."