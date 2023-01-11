Exclusive

2023 Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Which White Lotus Cast Partied Harder

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge revealed if season one or season two of the HBO series had more party animals.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 11, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge knows a good party when she sees one.

The star of The White Lotus—who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for her work as Tanya McQuoid in season two of the HBO anthology series at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards—revealed which cast of the show raged more during filming.

"That's a toss-up," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Loni Love on the red carpet of the 2023 Globes at the Beverly Hilton. "I think the Italians might party harder."

Season two took place at The White Lotus in Sicily and featured the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Meghann Fahy, while season one took place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii with cast members like Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario.

Jennifer, of course, was the only performer to appear on both seasons of The White Lotus—though she won't get a chance to party with the cast of season three after Tanya met a tragic end in the season two finale

It's a role and an opportunity that Jennifer has certainly not taken for granted—but she didn't really see it coming.

"We didn't know. It was really fun, we all really liked each other," Jennifer said. "We didn't know it was going to turn into what it turned into. I attribute that to [creator] Mike White and his incredible writing. We had no idea. This is such a nice surprise."

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer is nominated alongside her White Lotus season two co-star Aubrey Plaza, as well as DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-BettsFleishman Is In Trouble's Claire Danes and Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The White Lotus is also nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture against Black BirdDAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryThe Dropout and Pam & Tommy

For a full list of this year's 2023 Golden Globes winners, keep scrolling. 

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

