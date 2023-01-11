Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Claire showcased her growing baby bump in an angelic white floral gown by Giambattista Valli that featured diamond-embellished straps and a keyhole cutout that was accented by a dainty pink satin bow. She styled the look with a sleek bob by hairstylist Mara Roszak, who used RŌZ products to complete her 'do. (See all of the Golden Globes fashion here.)

Despite making a maternity style statement on the red carpet, the Homeland alum kept details about her little one under wraps. In fact, just before Claire welcomed Cyrus in 2012, she told Anderson Cooper why she and Hugh are private about their kids.