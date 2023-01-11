Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Claire Danes was a vision in white at the 2023 Golden Globes, as she debuted her baby bump in a fabulous red carpet look.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 11, 2023 1:17 AMTags
Red CarpetBabiesPregnanciesAwardsNBCGolden GlobesClaire DanesCouplesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Claire showcased her growing baby bump in an angelic white floral gown by Giambattista Valli that featured diamond-embellished straps and a keyhole cutout that was accented by a dainty pink satin bow. She styled the look with a sleek bob by hairstylist Mara Roszak, who used RŌZ products to complete her 'do. (See all of the Golden Globes fashion here.)

Despite making a maternity style statement on the red carpet, the Homeland alum kept details about her little one under wraps. In fact, just before Claire welcomed Cyrus in 2012, she told Anderson Cooper why she and Hugh are private about their kids.

photos
The Most Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

"It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public," she said at the time.

In addition to sharing the sweet family news, the 2023 Golden Globes mark an extra special occasion for the actress. For one, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. (See the full winners' list here).

But even if Claire doesn't take home a golden statue during tonight's ceremony, she's already a four-time Golden Globe winner.

Trending Stories

1

Why Zendaya Was Not at the 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her Award

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Of course, Claire's red carpet appearance wasn't the only swoon-worthy moment at the awards show. Keep scrolling to see all of the incredible looks!

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

In Prada

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

In C. D. Greene

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

In Gucci

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Clare Danes

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Seth Rogen

In Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Rosie Assoulin

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Saint Laurent

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Danny Ramirez

In Saint Laurent, Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

In Carolina Herrera 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

In Acne Studios

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Evan Peters

In ALDO

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Valentino, Styled by Kate Young

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé, Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lukas Dhont

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Percy Hynes White

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

In Tadashi Shoji

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

In Zegna

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Saint Laurent

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Henry Golding

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss the 2023 Golden Globe Awards today, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Why Zendaya Was Not at the 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her Award

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

4

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

5

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven