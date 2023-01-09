Shaun White Thanks Girlfriend Nina Dobrev For "Making Life Incredible" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Shaun White celebrated Nina Dobrev's 34th birthday on Jan. 9 with a romantic tribute that is sure to have hearts melting. Read the Olympic snowboarder's sweet message to the actress.

Shaun White's birthday tribute to Nina Dobrev is pure gold. 

The Olympian, 36, celebrated the actress turning 34 on Jan. 9 with a message that's sure to glide straight into your heart.

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Dobrev rocking a tiger-striped sweater and cat ears along with a pink wig and sunglasses. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

And his sweet shout-out appeared to stick the landing in Dobrev's eyes. "We're on a one way rocket ship to Uranus, baby!" she commented, adding a series of laughing and kissing emojis. 

In terms of how they're marking the big day, the snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries alum seem to be enjoying a trip to Antarctica. Over the past few days, White has posted footage of them boarding a plane, observing penguins and him swimming in the frigid water. And on Dobrev's birthday, he shared a photo of her on a helicopter ride, adding, "Antarctica never looked so good!"

photos
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Vacation To The Maldives

Dobrev and White started dating in 2020. To look back at their love story, scroll on.

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrates a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd as White pays tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Instagram
October 2021: Check Mate

Alonside pal Adam DeVine, the couple dressed up as character from The Queen's Gambit for Halloween with Shaun going as as the iconic Beth Harmon and Nina channelling U.S. chess champion, Benny Watts.

Instagram
January 2022: Snow Bunnies

Nina hit the slopes with her pro snowboarder love at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Pixster
February 2022: Wigging Out

Following Shaun's final Olympic appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, Nina and friends celebrated the athlete's retirement at a party which included a Pixster photo booth where they all donned red wigs, similar to Shaun's  signature 'do from his early days.

Backgrid
April 2022: Flirty Festival

Shaun couldn't keep keep his hands off Nina during the last day of the second weekend of Coachella in Indio, Calif.

karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID
April 2022: Meet Me In Greece

Nina and Shaun found some time to take in the site of Athens, while Nina took a break from filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer in Thessaloniki, Greece.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
May 2022: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally went red carpet official at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London.

Instagram
May 2022: Red Hot Romance

Alongside her tux-clad boyfriend, Nina sizzled in a red Monot gown at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
May 2022: Hearts Racing

The couple watched the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco ahead of the big race at Circuit de Monaco. For the occasion, Nina looked ultra chic in a chalk-colored suiting ensemble by Smythe.

Instagram
June 2022: Fun in the Sun

The pair turned up the heat while vacationing in the Maldives.

Instagram
September 2022: Birthday Boy

"I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ]," Dobrev wrote in an Instagram tribute for White's 36th birthday. "Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo. @shaunwhite."

TikTok
October 2022: Degrassi Days

What did White really think of Dobrev's cheerleading scene from Degrassi: The Next Generation? The athlete gave his reaction on TikTok and proved once again they're always on each other's squads.

Instagram
December 2022: Family Time

The duo celebrated the holidays with a family trip to Mexico.

Instagram
January 2023: An Out-of-This-World Tribute

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 34th birthday. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

