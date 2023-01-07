Jeremy Renner Pays Tribute to His ICU Medical Team as He Continues Recovery in Hospital

Jeremy Renner is giving a special shoutout to the hospital workers treating him after his accident.

Almost a week after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day, he shared on his Instagram Stories a new photo of himself in his hospital bed, this time surrounded by medical staff. "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned the post, which he published Jan. 6, a day before his 52nd birthday.

On Jan. 1, Renner was run over by a snowplow at his property in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery. Two days later, the Hawkeye star spoke out for the first time about his accident and sharing a first photo from the ICU.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote alongside a selfie. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."