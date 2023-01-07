Allison Holker Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to "Superman" Stephen "tWitch" Boss After Family Service

Two days after Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family gathered together for a private memorial, his wife Allison Holker reflected on their "beautiful life" together in a heartbreaking tribute. Take a look.

Allison Holker is honoring late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss more than two weeks after his death.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro share an emotional tribute dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ on Jan. 6, writing on Instagram, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!"

Alongside a video featuring images of the couple throughout the years, including family photos with their kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, Holker continued in the caption, "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

The heartbreaking post comes two days after Boss was honored in a private memorial. A source close to his family told E! News on Jan. 4 that a "larger celebration of life for the friends Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Allison Holker's Family Album

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13. In the wake of his passing, Holker remembered the So You Think You Can Dance alum as someone who "lit up every room he stepped into."

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she said in a statement to E! News. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

 

Holker continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

The 34-year-old ended her statement with a message to her late husband, who she married in 2013. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you," she said, "and I will always save the last dance for you."

