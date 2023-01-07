Allison Holker Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to "Superman" Stephen "tWitch" Boss After Family Service

Allison Holker is honoring late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss more than two weeks after his death.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro share an emotional tribute dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ on Jan. 6, writing on Instagram, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!"

Alongside a video featuring images of the couple throughout the years, including family photos with their kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, Holker continued in the caption, "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

The heartbreaking post comes two days after Boss was honored in a private memorial. A source close to his family told E! News on Jan. 4 that a "larger celebration of life for the friends Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."