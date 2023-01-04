Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Family Honors Late Star During Private Service

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored During Private Service

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been laid to rest.

Nearly a month after the 40-year-old's death, his loved ones gathered for a private ceremony Jan. 4, a source close to his family told E! News, "A larger celebration of life for the friends the Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."

On Dec. 13, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker—they share kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3—mourning the devastating loss in a beautiful tribute.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker had said in a statement at the time. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans...To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

She concluded the note with a message to her husband of nine years: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."