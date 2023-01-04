Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Family Honors Late Star During Private Service

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family members, including Allison Holker, gathered to pay tribute to the star, who died by suicide in December, a source told E!.

By Corinne Heller Jan 04, 2023 11:46 PMTags
TVStephen "tWitch" Boss
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored During Private Service

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been laid to rest.

Nearly a month after the 40-year-old's death, his loved ones gathered for a private ceremony Jan. 4, a source close to his family told E! News, "A larger celebration of life for the friends the Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."

On Dec. 13, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker—they share kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3—mourning the devastating loss in a beautiful tribute.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker had said in a statement at the time. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans...To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

She concluded the note with a message to her husband of nine years: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

As she grieves, the dancer has understandably kept a low profile. However, on Dec. 21, she returned to Instagram with a throwback selfie of her and Boss. "My ONE and ONLY," she wrote. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

2

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

3

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed Baby With Sid Wilson

The impact of his loss has been felt by everyone he touched. While Justin Timberlake noted Boss "always lit everything up," Channing Tatum shared, "I'll see you again my friend."

For her part, Ellen DeGeneres is focusing on the happiness he offered so many. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," she shared on Instagram Dec. 15. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

2

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

3

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed Baby With Sid Wilson

4

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Says NFL Star Is on Ventilator

5

Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan